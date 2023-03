The Federal Dart is one of Fednav’s 22 most modern “handysize” vessels. This ice-class 1C vessel was built in 2018 at Oshima in Japan. The International Maritime Organization created its Carbon Intensity Index (CII) in 2023 to rate ship environmental efficiency on a scale from A to E (‘A’ being the best/most environmentally efficient). The Federal Dart currently sits at the top level of the IMO scale, i.e., an ‘A’ rating. The ship's master is Anuvarat Arora from India. Visit Duluth will now comb through thousands of First Ship Contest entries to see who wins the epic grand prize for the closest guess of arrival date and time. Look for an official announcement on Thursday.

This is the 40th anniversary of the First Ship Contest from Visit Duluth and the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.