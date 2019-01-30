RSM: Middle market particularly susceptible to cybercrime

The age of big data translates to even bigger risk for businesses of all sizes, but middle market companies are particularly vulnerable, according to RSM.
While widely reported hacks of large corporations such as Equifax and Uber made headlines in 2017, lesser known was the multitude of breaches into midsize businesses, which are increasingly landing in the crosshairs of cybercriminals.
Compared to just three years ago, significantly more middle market companies (13 percent versus 5 percent) contend they experienced data breaches, according to the RSM US Middle Market Business Index.
Bigger middle market businesses, with enough scale to attract cybercriminals but typically lacking the defensive resources of their large-cap rivals, have become attractive targets, according to the data from the responses of some 400 middle market executives.