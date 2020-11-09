The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will receive full restitution for $235,000 it lost in an alleged theft by swindle, President David Ross said in a Monday news release.
“A sentencing plea was agreed upon wherein full financial restitution of losses incurred will be returned to the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce,” Ross wrote.
Former Chamber accountant Jesse Frye was charged in the case and previously this year had pleaded innocent. Included in the bargained plea are a sentence of three-years of probation and 90 days community service, the Chamber said.
“The ruling indicated restitution must be paid in full within the three years probation time period. The Chamber will immediately move the funds received back into its financial reserves upon receipt. The Chamber’s leadership is encouraged by Frye's desire to right the wrong he inflicted on the Chamber. For this, we are grateful,” Ross wrote. “Our ability to serve you remains strong. We greatly value and honor your trust in us. Thank you for the support we have received from so many of our members.“