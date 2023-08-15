Ronchetti selected as Duluth planning, development director

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.