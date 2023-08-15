Ronchetti selected as Duluth planning, development director

The city of Duluth has recommended Chad Ronchetti as planning and economic development director. His appointment will go before City Council on Monday.
Ronchetti was most recently the director of project planning and development for Kraus-Anderson Construction’s Duluth office. He has 10 years of business and economic development experience across the fields of architecture, engineering, permitting, construction and municipal government.
Ronchetti emerged from a field of highly qualified and experienced applicants and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to a key role, the city said in a Tuesday news release.
“I am honored and humbled at having been selected for this role,” Ronchetti said. “With a passion for our community and enthusiasm about the future of Duluth, I look forward to helping drive investment into our unique city. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be joining a team of dedicated and knowledgeable people, serving with the tremendous individuals on our boards and commissions, and to be given the chance to foster strong partnerships in the regional effort to realize our highest potential.”
“I am excited and eager to work with Chad,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “This is a crucial time to be leading the Planning and Economic Development Department here at the city. We have seen record-breaking permits issued, unprecedented investments in businesses and housing, and recently conducted and released an audit of our processes to lay a roadmap for moving the department forward and making Duluth the first choice for businesses and developments. Chad has extensive local experience with developers and also understands this community. I can’t wait to get started working with him to lead this department’s continued success on housing, expanding our tax base and supporting the dedicated staff who work with our community every day.”
“We were fortunate to have an outstanding field of candidates throughout this process,” said Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman. “It speaks to the talent that exists in our community and to the incredible work our staff does that such amazing candidates turned out for this opportunity. It’s clear that Chad rose to the top of that field to lead this department and join the city’s leadership team."
Ronchetti holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Geography from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.
His community involvement has included service on a Duluth City Council-appointed Earned Sick and Safe Time taskforce, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Duluth Chamber’s Leadership Duluth Steering Committee, Hermantown Economic Development Authority, and President of the Board for Lincoln Park-based Ecolibrium3. He currently sits on the Duluth STARBASE MN Advisory Board.