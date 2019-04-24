Revoir named dean of St. Scholastica's School of Business and Technology

The College of St. Scholastica has appointed Rick Revoir, Ed.D, as dean of its School of Business and Technology (SBT).
Dr. Revoir has served in interim leadership roles of SBT since 2017. He joined the St. Scholastica faculty in 2004 as an assistant professor in the Department of Management.
“I am honored to be named dean of the School of Business and Technology,” Revoir said. “The students, faculty and staff of the school build upon the college’s liberal arts foundation to do important work in ethical leadership and socially responsible change management. I am excited to carry this mission forward.”
Revoir earned a Doctor of Education, majoring in teaching and learning, from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, an MBA from Arizona State University, a Bachelor of Accounting from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and is a Certified Public Accountant (Arizona license). He is a native of St. Paul and, before coming to St. Scholastica, worked for 11 years in health care finance, including as senior financial analyst at St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic Health System.
At St. Scholastica, he has taught courses in ethics, health care finance and accounting.
In addition to teaching, he has directed the Sandbulte Center for Ethical Leadership since 2012. In this role, he has worked with faculty members to support ethics education on campus, engaged in research with faculty and students, and organized a speaker series each year which brings CEOs and community leaders to campus to discuss leadership and ethics.
He was promoted to associate professor in 2013 and in the same year created and delivered a massive open online course (MOOC) focusing on ethical leadership.
He has led five undergraduate study abroad trips to United International College in Zhuhai, China, and taught in the St. Scholastica Ireland program during spring semester 2012 and 2017.
As chair of the SBT’s Accounting, Finance and Economics department since 2014, he has been responsible for supervision, hiring, curriculum and assessment.
His civic engagement includes serving as president of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners, which oversees operations of the Port of Duluth, the No. 1 tonnage port on the Great Lakes and among the nation’s 25 largest ports. The Board of Commissioners sets policy, fosters regional maritime commerce and promotes job development.
Dr. Revoir assumes his duties as dean of the School of Business and Technology on July 1.