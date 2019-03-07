Restaurateur Bryan Flaherty has died

Bryan Flaherty, founder of New London Corp., has died.
The group owns and operates Black Woods Grill & Bar in Duluth, Proctorand Two Harbors, Black Water Lounge, Greysolon Ballroom, Tavern on the Hill, Black Woods Event Center and Black Woods Catering.
A Black Woods Facebook page post stated: “We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our founder and leader, Bryan Flaherty. Our hearts are heavy as his loss feels unimaginable.
“Both those who knew him well and those who may have simply visited one of the Black Woods Group establishments can agree that Bryan challenged and pushed everyone to be the best version of themselves. In business, his vision was carried out with his meticulous attention to detail, which was evident in the variety of dining experiences he built throughout the community.
“Born, raised, and rooted in Duluth, Bryan had a strong connection to the community. The Black Woods Group Family considers it an absolute privilege to continue his legacy of providing a genuine experience for our guests as well as carrying on his passion and commitment to our community.
“We have lost an extraordinary, larger-than-life individual who made a profound difference in countless lives.
“We will forever be grateful and indebted to him.”
The 1968 Denfeld grad and the Black Woods Group won a Labovitz award in 2017 in the mature entrepreneur category.
A full obituary is scheduled to appear in the Duluth News Tribune on Sunday.