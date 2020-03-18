The Minnesota Department of Revenue is granting a 30-day sales and use tax grace period for businesses impacted by Gov. Tim Walz in his order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. They include restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses and other places that offer food or beverage for on-premises consumption.
Companies having payments due March 20 will have until April 20 to make that payment, although they should still file their return by March 20, the Minnesota Department of Revenue said Wednesday. "Businesses can request additional relief from penalty and interest for reasonable cause after April 20," the department said in its announcement.
Other tax accommodations also are being sought. Industry representatives plan to discuss them Thursday.