Resources grow in latest PolyMet technical report

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE American: PLM) announced the filing of a technical report Monday prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. on the Mesaba deposit.
The Technical Report entitled "Mesaba Project Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Mineral Resource Statement, St. Louis County, Minnesota" is dated effective November 28, 2022, and filed on November 28, 2022. This NI 43-101 solely reports on the Mesaba deposit.
The Mesaba deposit, owned by Teck American Inc., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited forms part of the proposed NewRange Copper Nickel LLC Joint Venture, with Teck; PolyMet's NorthMet deposit represents the other share. PolyMet and Teck will each own 50% of the two deposits upon closing of the Joint Venture, which is anticipated by the end of Q1 2023, and is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, set forth in the Combination Agreement, dated as of July 19, 2022, among PolyMet and Teck and certain of their respective subsidiaries, and receipt of certain regulatory approvals.
The Technical Report is available for review under the company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the company's website (www.polymetmining.com).
The filing of the Technical Report on Teck's Mesaba deposit is a condition of closing the Joint Venture. The proposed Joint Venture will place the separate Mesaba and NorthMet resources of metals, that are critical to supporting the transition to clean energy technologies, under single management. The two projects account for approximately one-half of the known resources of high demand copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals ("PGM") in Minnesota's Duluth Complex.
Upon completion of the Joint Venture, as equal owners in NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, PolyMet and Teck will be responsible for funding their pro rata share of costs relating to the NorthMet and Mesaba projects. The companies have committed to an initial work program to position NorthMet for construction following final permit clearances and to study potential development options for Mesaba.
Using data and information shared under the proposed Joint Venture, Tucson, Arizona-based IMC and Vancouver-based JDS, provided the above resource estimation:
The results set out in the chart above reflect a 27% increase in the Measured and Indicated resource tonnages and a 12% decrease in the Inferred resource tonnage compared to the mineral resource reported in the news release dated July 20, 2022, previously issued by PolyMet.