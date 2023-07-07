A life cycle assessment report was recently published on the Twin Metals Minnesota project in comparison to global averages for copper and nickel concentrate production. The report confirms that Twin Metals will be a low-carbon producer of the critical minerals needed in the fight against climate change, the company said in a news release.
The analysis, conducted by Minviro ltd, found that the carbon impact of Twin Metals’ copper and nickel concentrates will be 70 and 80 percent lower than the global average respectively, due in large part to the company’s plans to use renewable energy, incorporate an electric fleet and employ additional efficiency measures.
“We conclude that the carbon footprint of Twin Metals Minnesota’s copper and nickel in concentrate products are very low and therefore can be the product of choice for carbon sensitive customers and value chains,” said the report.
“This life cycle assessment report reflects our commitment to the fight against climate change by both delivering the raw materials needed for our clean energy future and by using the most innovative technologies to reduce the impacts of our own operations,” said Dean DeBeltz, vice president, external affairs and project operations.
From the report and available public emissions data on global mining operations, Twin Metals concludes that its mine can produce copper and nickel concentrates with a lower carbon footprint compared to the majority of mining operations in North America, the company said.
A life cycle assessment is a methodology for quantifying environmental impacts associated with a process, project or operation. This is done by evaluating the embodied impact of material and energy flows as well as emissions outputs for producing a product, such as copper and nickel concentrates.
Minviro has conducted life cycle assessments for a variety of companies interested in improving the sustainability of the mineral supply chain, including both mining projects and end users like Tesla.