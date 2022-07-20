Despite Itasca County receiving a $500,000 payment yesterday for back taxes owed by Mesabi Metallics, county and Nashwauk city officials say it’s not enough.
At a morning press conference, Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari, joined by County Commissioners Terry Snyder and Ben DeNucci, reported that Mesabi Metallics owes approximately $2.1 million in property taxes.
Both city and county officials also say the lack of payment has reached a critical point. Snyder said the money owed to the county could result in the loss of 10 FTE county jobs. Saari noted that the money owed to the city amounts to about 60 percent of its annual expenditures.
The project, which broke ground in 2008, previously operated under the company name Essar Steel Minnesota. Initially, it was to be Minnesota’s first mining to steel making operation. Later, however, the project was downsized to an iron ore mining operation.
Construction on the plant halted due to nonpayment to contractors in 2013. By 2016, the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Throughout its history, developers have failed to meet critical timelines or raise sufficient funding to bring the work to fruition. Today the estimated $1 billion project remains unfinished and, according to some reports, has fallen into a state of disrepair. Mesabi Metallics, which was the successful bidder in bankruptcy proceedings, is an affiliate of Essar Global.
Saari called the press conference to make the public aware of the situation and perhaps prompt the Mesabi Metallics board of directors, who mostly reside in Europe, to square up the tax bill – about half of which is the accumulation of late fees and penalties for non-payment. “Diplomacy isn’t working,” Saari said, adding that financial advisors have told the city not to move forward with any projects until the tax payment issue is resolved.
DeNucci expressed frustration at the company for not living up to its end of the deal.
“We shouldn’t have to call a press conference to get Mesabi Metallics to pay their taxes,” he said. “If Mesabi Metallics can’t fulfill their obligations then maybe it’s time to sell their assets.”