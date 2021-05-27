Remembering America

Just in time for Memorial Day, Lakehead Constructors erected a new 120-foot-tall flag pole in its yard at the foot of the Bong Bridge in Superior. The company held a dedication ceremony Thursday in which Honor Guard members of the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 438 from Superior raised the flag for the first time.
