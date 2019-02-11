Shopko has added more than 100 new locations to the list of stores the bankrupt retailer
intends to close. The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in December and at that time
announced it would close 39 stores in 19 states.
Shopko operates six stores in the region, including Duluth, Ely, Moose Lake, Two
Harbors, Aitkin and Spooner, all of which appear to have dodged the new cuts according
to a list on the company’s website.
The Wisconsin-based company originally operated 360 stores in 23 states but cited a
change in shopping trends as a reason for its decline. The retailer has had a difficult time
attracting buyers with its current footprint.
“Through our conversations with the potential buyers, it has become clear that it is in our
best interest to operate with a significantly smaller store footprint,” Shopko’s manager of
public relations Michelle Hansen said in a prepared statement.