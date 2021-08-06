IKONICS posted a second quarter revenue improvement of 65 percent, but supply shortages left the Duluth-based manufacturer with a $722,000 loss despite the rebound. One year ago, the pandemic-related quarterly loss was $1.042 million.
For the half-year period, the loss was $1.043 million in 2021 compared with $1.63 million during the first six months of 2020.
In its quarterly report, IKONICS said Supply chain issues caused by the 2021 Texas power crisis triggered force majeure failure of key suppliers impacting 2021 second quarter sales but have substantially subsided.
“In the second quarter, we saw improvement in both the breadth and pace of the recovery. Our second quarter performance is incrementally improved over recent years, even with the negative impacts of the industry-wide supply chain shortages. Fortunately, these constraints have lessened considerably in the last month,” said Glenn Sandgren, CEO.
He added that the proposed business combination with TeraWulf provides genuine “win-wins” for shareholders, including the opportunity to realize a substantial upfront cash payment and opportunity to benefit from the value of IKONICS’ legacy imaging business.
“Our shareholders also gain the ability to participate in the potential upside of TeraWulf’s compelling business – owning and operating fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. We believe that securing the long-term viability of our legacy business will enable us to continue to meet our customers’ needs, offer employment opportunities for our workforce and support the local economy,” Sandgren said.