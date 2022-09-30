Domestic raw steel production has declined again.
Raw steel production for the week ending Sept. 24 was down 0.8 percent from a week earlier and 8.5 percent lower than the same week a year ago, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Total raw steel production for the week ending Sept. 24 was 1,683,000 net tons compared to 1,694,000 net tons a week earlier.
On a year-to-date basis, raw steel production is down 4.0 percent from the same period in 2021.
Total raw steel production through Sept. 24 was 66,418,000 net tons compared to 69,208,000 net tons a year ago.
Operating rates of domestic steel mills are also down from last year.
The capability utilization rate of mills was 76.4 percent through the week of Sept. 24.
That's down 6.9 percent compared to the 83.3 percent capability utilization rate for the same period in 2021 and 0.5 percent compared to a week earlier.
Great Lakes region steel mills produced 565,000 net tons of steel during the week ending Sept. 24. Southern district steel mills produced 715,000 net tons, Midwest steel mills 194,000 net tons, North East steel mills 144,000 net tons, and Western mills 65,000 net tons.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in domestic blast furnaces.
The six taconite plants have a capacity of about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.