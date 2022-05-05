ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported first quarter 2022 earnings of $1.24 per share on net income of $66.3 million. Last year’s results were 99 cents per share on net income of $51.8 million.
Net income in 2022 includes transaction costs of $1.4 million after-tax, or 3 cents per share, related to the acquisition of New Energy. Net income in 2021 included an approximately $5 million, or 10 cents per share, negative impact related to ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility due to an extreme winter storm event in the southern United States in February 2021.
“Our financial results for the quarter were solid, reflecting much-needed rate recovery and strong operational performance from ALLETE’s companies,” said ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. “In addition, we are very pleased to have New Energy now part of the ALLETE family of businesses, as we believe New Energy gives ALLETE a strategic presence in the distributed solar space, along with earnings growth and strong cash flow contributions in support of our dividend, as well as a talented and experienced team.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and its ownership in the American Transmission Co., recorded first quarter 2022 net income of $51.5 million, compared with $45.0 million in 2021. Earnings reflect higher income at Minnesota Power primarily due to the implementation of interim rates on Jan. 1, and higher kWh sales to residential and commercial customers. These increases were partially offset by higher costs under a 250 MW power purchase agreement, higher operating and maintenance expense, and lower kWh sales to industrial customers.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded first quarter 2022 net income of $16.5 million compared to $7.4 million in 2021. Net income in 2022 reflects higher wind resources compared with 2021. Net income in 2021 included an approximately $5 million after-tax negative impact at ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility related to an extreme winter storm event in the southern United States in February 2021.
“Our consolidated financial results for the quarter are in line with our internal expectations,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris. “We are affirming our 2022 earnings guidance of $3.60 - $3.90 per share, and anticipate immaterial net impacts on 2022 earnings from the New Energy acquisition and recent equity offering. For the partial year ended 2022, New Energy’s financial results will be impacted by transaction costs and purchase price accounting; excluding these items, the transaction will be accretive this year, and we anticipate meaningful accretion in 2023 for the first full year of ownership.”