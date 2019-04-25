Today, the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation agency announced that effective Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Joe Radinovich has resigned from his position as state program administrator manager senior.
According to Radinovich, “It’s my intent to refocus the public’s attention on the important mission of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation through my action today.”
The resignation comes following widespread controversy over his hire. The hiring process was called into question by an investigative report published last week in The Timberjay. The Iron Range newspaper detailed how the agency had circumvented normal hiring procedure when bringing Radinovich on board.
Radinovich, a former state legislator, lost his bid for the Eighth Congressional seat in 2018 to Rep. Pete Stauber.
In his resignation letter, Radinovich said his departure will allow the agency to focus on its work.
The agency's strength is its dedicated staff. Everyday, they come together from different backgrounds and different perspectives to apply their talent for the betterment of our region. Their work is what drives our success, and unfortunately the circumstances surrounding my hiring at the agency have taken the focus off of that work and placed it elsewhere. It's my intent to refocus the public's attention on the important mission of the IRRR through my action today.
"We appreciate his concern for the agency and the region it serves. We accept his decision to step down," read an unattributed remark in a news release distributed by the agency today.