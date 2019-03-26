For a third time, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has voted unanimously in support of constructing Enbridge Line 3 across northern Minnesota.
Commissioners voted in support of providing a certificate of need for the project, in which the petroleum pipeline company will replace a 50-year-old line with a new one.
Earlier, many opponents contended the line isn’t needed and harms the environment by facilitating the use of petroleum, saying it contributes to climate change. The most recent appeal was filed by the state’s Department of Commerce with the support of Gov. Tim Walz, who said the decision should receive further review.
"I'm grateful that the PUC has voted unanimously once again to allow the Line 3 replacement pipeline to move forward, bringing Minnesota one step closer to thousands of jobs, millions in property tax revenue and improved environmental protection,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a prepared statement. “Minnesotans are tired of the legal games, and tired of Gov. Walz wasting tax dollars by having one government agency sue another.”
Jobs for Minnesotans also released a statement in response to the PUC’s decision to uphold the Line 3 certificate of need.
“Time after time, the project has been deemed necessary by the MPUC in the best interest of the state. Today, the MPUC commissioners understood the sense of urgency to replace this line as much as when the certificate of need was first approved back in June 2018 and re-confirmed again in November 2018. We commend the MPUC’s diligence in upholding the thorough regulatory review process and rule of law,” the pro-business group said in a news release.
Technically, the PUC’s Tuesday hearing was only to review five modifications proposed to address the concerns of people impacted by the project, said Commissioner Katie Sieben, a former DFL state senator. The modifications were suggested by the public, environmental groups and tribal nations. Sieben argued that other opponents were twisting the process to have the entire certificate of need rejected.
“It’s better to replace a 50-year-old pipe with one that’s safer,” she said. “The alternative was to have oil cross Minnesota in a corroded pipe, in rail cars and across highways.”
"We agree with Commissioner Sieben that it is nonsensical to ask the PUC to ignore the fact Line 3 is an aging pipeline, ignore the fact that pipelines are safer than trains, and ignore that there are agreements in place with two key tribal communities. It's time for Gov. Walz to move on, accept this decision, and allow the Line 3 project to move forward," Daudt concluded.
Enbridge plans to invest $2.6 billion into the project.