Area property managers, like everyone else, are navigating through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phones are “a little quieter right now,” said Tyler Bystedt, office manager of ShipRock Management, a Duluth-based property management firm. However, his company’s “virtual showings have been going really well and allow us to keep things moving.”
Indeed, online, interactive technology has allowed ShipRock and other property managers to replace physical showings of apartments for rent during the Stay-at-Home restrictions set by the State of Minnesota. Bystedt said ShipRock has video of “most available units.”
At East West Property Management, Frank Rush, one of the firm’s principals, said they already have 3D virtual tours of most of his company’s apartments. Plus, in-person appointments have been replaced by conference calls or Zoom meetings.
Rush added that virtual showings and other interactivity are just the latest examples of technology’s role in property management. “We have always put a priority on technology, making things easier and more accessible for residents.” For example, residents can sign a lease online via Docusign, and they can pay security deposits and rent via autopay or other online deposit options.
Additionally, safety protocols for onsite management and repair have also been heightened, Rush and Bystedt report, including staff now wearing masks and gloves during maintenance visits, and an extra focus on cleaning and sanitizing glass, door handles, laundry machines, elevator buttons, and so on. Other common areas in some apartment buildings such as fitness and community rooms have been closed.
Finally, at least for now, rents are still due at the beginning of each month, although Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order in March that temporarily suspended eviction of renters.
As of April, East West and ShipRock reported that their rent collection process was still the same, and both companies said it was too early to see whether COVID-19 was having an impact on rent payments. East West’s Rush said: “We’re monitoring it closely, and staying in touch with residents.”
Also, in April, a bill at the state legislature was under consideration that would provide $30 million in funding to protect landlords, tenants and homeowners who have been affected financially or personally by the COVID-19 pandemic.