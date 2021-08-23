At a time when demand for cooks and food preparation workers is expected to grow by 4.3% in the next year, there is a shortage. The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) and the Sawyer County Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SCLCOEDC), in partnership with the Sawyer County Jail and Sawyer County justice programs are working toward a solution by offering a Re-Entry Culinary Academy. Sponsors hope that graduates of this program will help meet the demand for line cooks, prep cooks, managers, and chefs at resorts and businesses in Northwestern Wisconsin.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for a significant influx of talent into the hospitality industry for our region. Resorts and restaurants are in need of the skills the participants in this course are learning. We hope to assist in filling some of those gaps with this program,” said Scott Schultz, director of industry and innovation for the NWWIB. “This academy is packed with four industry recognized credentials that will set the participants up for success in the hospitality industry.”
On Aug. 31, the NWWIB will conduct the Re-Entry Culinary Academy with eligible Sawyer County Jail inmates, working through the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute’s Kitchen Cook & Guest Service Gold – Tourism, ServSafe for Food Handlers, and RealCareer Work Readiness curriculum. The skills gained through the Culinary Academy will set participants on the pathway to obtain employment and grow the economy.
“Culinary attractions are a key driver to our local economy and this top tier training will provide numerous immediate opportunities for those in attendance,” said Mike Gardner, SCLCOEDC Executive Director.
This program has already been offered in several county jails throughout Northwestern Wisconsin, most recently in Bayfield and Price County. Both program saw considerable interest from inmates. An anonymous donation to the SCLCOEDC provided the necessary resources to bring this programming directly to Sawyer County Jail inmates.
“We are pleased to utilize this generous donation and work with NWWIB to offer this training to Sawyer County residents,” said Gardner.
For more information, contact sschultz@nwwib.com or call 715-201-8493.