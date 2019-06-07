Grandma’s Marathon has announced local newspaper owner, Jake Benson, as the recipient of its 2019 Marsh Nelson Media Award.
This year’s recipient is Jake Benson, owner, publisher, and editor of the Proctor Journal, Hermantown Star and Floodwood Forum. Since 1906, The Proctor Journal has been publishing as a small, independent, family-owned and operated company loyally covering Grandma’s Marathon since nearly the beginning. Benson began his newspaper career when he was 13. Following three-years serving in the U.S. Army working in public relations and as a photojournalist, he returned to Proctor. There he has been active in civic efforts and city government, serving on the council and as mayor. Benson has also served as an officer and president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association.
The award will be presented at the 20th Annual Marsh Nelson Media Luncheon and Award Ceremony on Friday, June 21, at 12:00 p.m. in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC). The luncheon honors media representatives across all platforms for their commitment to providing outstanding coverage of Grandma’s Marathon before, during and after race weekend.
The award is given annually to a media member or group to recognize outstanding commitment to the coverage and development of Grandma’s Marathon. This special award is named in memory of former KDLH-TV sports director Marsh Nelson for his tremendous passion for covering Grandma’s Marathon and other local athletic events.