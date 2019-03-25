Private equity firm to acquire majority stake in Maurices

OpCapita, a private equity firm based in the United Kingdom, has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Maurices Inc. Ascena Retail Group will become a minority owner and provide brand support services. In addition to Maurices, Ascena owns a number of brick and mortar stores in the struggling retail clothing segment including Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, Dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, Cacique and Justice.
Some members of the Maurices management team, who were not identified, will invest along with OpCapita in the transaction, which values Maurices at $300 million. The purchaser expects to pay roughly $200 million in cash, which Ascena said it will use to pay down its existing term loan balance.
Ascena has lodged a multi-year battle to survive in a market where consumers have gradually shifted their interest to online sellers. The corporation lost $237 million in 2015, $11.9 million in 2016, $1.1 billion in 2017 and last year, $39.7 million. Its stock price has declined from $11.56 at the beginning of 2015 to $1.07 at the beginning of March 2019. It moved as high as $1.37 after today's announcement. Duluth-based Maurices earned more than $1.0 billion in revenue in 2018.
“Structural changes in our industry have impacted a number of retailers. We have not been immune to these challenges," Ascena Chairman and CEO David Jaffe said in a company statement. "To create value for our shareholders, we are planning deliberate actions to generate more profitable growth from those brands and operations in our portfolio that we believe have greater long term potential.”
The maker of women's casual apparel, career wear, dressy wear, active wear, shoes and accessories will continue to be led by George Goldfarb, president and CEO, and its current management team. Jeff Kirwan, the former president and CEO of Gap brand, will join maurices as executive chairman. The Maurices management team will be supported by OpCapita's investment team.
“We believe there is a real opportunity to increase the profitability of Maurices through hands-on operational improvement. We firmly believe that our consistent focus on operational discipline is a key differentiator embedded in the heart of our organization, and one we look forward to implementing at Maurices,” OpCapita Chief Executive Henry Jackson said in a news release. “As we establish Maurices as an independent stand-alone company, we welcome the continued support of Ascena through their retained stake and the range of services they will provide."
OpCapita said it has considerable expertise in value apparel retail, most notably demonstrated by its successful turnaround of NKD, a leading European value clothing retailer operating approximately 1,800 stores, which it sold to funds advised by TDR Capital on March 19. Under its ownership, OpCapita significantly improved the profitability of the business through operational improvements, seeing NKD restored from a heavily loss-making enterprise at the time of initial investment in 2013 to one generating significant earnings.
“Our management team is very enthusiastic about this next chapter for Maurices, which will enable us to realize our full potential and compete most effectively as a specialty hometown retailer,” Goldfarb said in a prepared statement. “OpCapita's world-class team brings extensive operating, retail, and financial capabilities and can provide substantial insights and day-to-day assistance that will help Maurices create enhanced value. We are also very pleased to welcome Jeff to our team and look forward to benefitting from his industry knowledge and the fresh perspective he will bring to Maurices. We have a clear vision for the future that we expect will strengthen our ability to create attractive opportunities for our associates, customers, and other business partners."
“We believe Maurices represents a compelling opportunity in the U.S. market with clear parallels with other OpCapita investments,” added Chris McDermott, managing director at OpCapita. “The business provides a strong platform from which to apply the operational improvement strategies we have successfully implemented to drive growth and improve profitability in other businesses."
"It is an honor to join Maurices upon the closing of the transaction as it embarks on this next phase of growth. This transformative investment by OpCapita will enhance Maurices' differentiated market position as a value retailer with a well-priced and relevant product assortment and a significant opportunity for omni-channel customer engagement. I look forward to working closely with George and the management team," Kirwan said.
The maurices transaction is expected to be completed by early summer and is subject to closing conditions and approvals. The transaction does not require approval by Ascena stockholders.