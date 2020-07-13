The Presque Isle scraped the north pier of the Duluth Ship Canal Monday while sailing under the Aerial Lift Bridge enroute to Conneaut, Ohio.
Loaded with iron ore, the 1,000-foot tug/barge brushed into the concrete pier at about 7:30 a.m. while leaving the port. It anchored just southeast of the piers for about six hours, then returned to the port mid-afternoon for a safety inspection.
The Coast Guard's Marine Safety Office could not immediately be reached to obtain more information. CN's Great Lakes Fleet owns the cargo hauler.