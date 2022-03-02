Unity and infrastructure were key themes of President Biden's talk at the University of Wisconsin-Superior on Wednesday.
After landing at the Duluth International Airport and stopping to see the 61-year-old Blatnik Bridge, the president spent much of his nearly 30-minute speech discussing plans for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package. It will go towards projects like rebuilding bridges and roads and cleaning up the Great Lakes.
Biden referenced one study that found every $1 invested in cleaning up the Great Lakes generated $3-4 in economic investment.
While the United States once ranked first in the world for infrastructure, he said, the nation now ranks thirteenth.
The president also stressed that American manufacturing is on the rise.
"Let's keep building."