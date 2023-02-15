PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) has closed on its joint venture with Teck American Inc. named NewRange Copper Nickel LLC. Under terms of the transaction, the NorthMet and Mesaba copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals (PGM) are placed under single management with PolyMet and Teck each receiving a 50% interest.
"Successful closing of the joint venture moves NewRange Copper Nickel to the forefront of responsible development of American-sourced critical minerals for the manufacture of clean energy and clean transportation technologies such as battery storage, wind and solar generation and electric vehicles," said Jon Cherry, PolyMet chairman, president and CEO.
The two resources contain measured and indicated resources of 702 million tons and 2,207 million tons for NorthMet and Mesaba, respectively, and additional inferred resources of 441 million tons and 1,423 million tons, respectively. In total, the two assets represent approximately one-half of the known 8-billion-ton Duluth Complex resource in northeastern Minnesota, which is considered a globally significant resource.
PolyMet Mining Corp. remains a publicly traded company, dually listed on the TSX and NYSE.
The NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture links the expertise, experience and financial resources of PolyMet, Teck and Glencore to develop the NorthMet mine when the remaining permit proceedings are complete and study the mine development options for Mesaba.
"We are pleased to have a partner like Teck join us in this transformational venture with its strong balance sheet, exceptional record of community involvement and sustainable mining practices, and world-class technical and mining capabilities," Cherry said. Glencore retains its majority equity interest in PolyMet.
The company also announced the departure of Denton Henkelman, vice president and project director, who will leave PolyMet at the end of February.
"We are grateful for Denton's leadership and considerable contributions in advancing our technical and economic understanding of NorthMet. We wish him well in his new pursuits," Cherry said.
NorthMet and Mesaba status
PolyMet navigated the NorthMet Project through the comprehensive federal and state environmental review process and federal land exchange – a process that involved considerable public involvement and tribal consultation. The NorthMet Project, located near Hoyt Lakes, earned nearly two dozen state and federal permits necessary to build and operate the 32,000 tons-per-day mine and processing facility. Three permits are pending final resolution of litigation and regulatory process to achieve final project approval.
The Mesaba Project is making progress on baseline environmental studies, resource definition and mineral processing studies. Further studies and proactive community and tribal consultation will help fully define long-term development potential, PolyMet said in a news release.
About NewRange Copper Nickel LLC
Poly Met Mining, Inc. is being renamed NewRange Copper Nickel LLC and all of NorthMet's assets, mineral rights, liabilities, permits and financial assurance obligations will continue under NewRange Copper Nickel. Likewise, all of Teck's interest in Mesaba assets, mineral rights and liabilities transfer to NewRange Copper Nickel.
NewRange Copper Nickel is a stand-alone entity with its own leadership team and staff, overseen by a management committee comprised of an equal number of representatives from Teck and PolyMet. The committee chair rotates on a biannual basis with Cherry serving as first-term chair.
PolyMet and Teck are responsible for funding their pro rata share of costs related to the NorthMet and Mesaba projects. The owners have committed to an initial work program with an estimated budget of $170 million to maintain permits, update feasibility cost estimates, and undertake detailed engineering to position NorthMet for a development decision following permit clearances, and to advance Mesaba studies.
Glencore has committed to support PolyMet's respective portion of NewRange Copper Nickel's initial $170 million work program and certain other costs and expenses in the amount of approximately $100 million. Glencore has agreed to fully backstop a rights offering by PolyMet to raise additional funding. Glencore also committed to either convert outstanding convertible debentures or backstop additional funding under the rights offering to repay them and all other debt (including in all cases any accrued and unpaid interest) owing to Glencore from PolyMet. Assuming that no convertible debentures are converted, the additional funding required under the rights offering to repay such debentures and all other debt owing (including in all cases any accrued and unpaid interest) to Glencore from PolyMet is expected to be approximately $97 million.
Rights offering
Further details on the commencement, and other terms of the rights offering will be announced upon PolyMet entering into a standby purchase agreement with Glencore, which is anticipated to occur in the near term.
Finance agreement
As a condition of the financing commitment associated with the joint venture, PolyMet entered into an Investor Rights and Governance Agreement (IRA) with Glencore that, among other things, provides Glencore reasonable assurances relating to the development and operations of NewRange Copper Nickel, including having a say in the decision-making.