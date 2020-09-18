Telemark Redevelopment, LLC (TR) said it is notifying the American Birkiebiender Ski Foundation (ABSF) this week of its intention to withdraw TR’s $1 million package offer to purchase the resort and ski hill portion of Telemark Resort. The offer, made last June, was to work in tandem with ABSF’s purchase of the entire resort currently owned by Mt Telemark Partners, LLC. which purchased it back in 2013.
In a Friday news release, TR said its vision for the old Telemark Resort and that of the ABSF are very different both in size and scope as well as in the timeline for completion.
The June offer was for the purchase of 258 acres to develop a resort village that would contain two hotels, one an upscale full-service lodge and the other a nationally branded select-service hotel. The development was also to include an upscale corporate training center campus for fortune 500 companies, downhill skiing, summer activities, a year-round Chalet with casual food/bar service and entertainment and a modern concierge service center to plan and book regional actives.
TR said it still believes in the Telemark region as a destination attracting visitors from a more expanded market and is ripe for sustainable economic growth. It had projected guests of the Resort Village would spend $5,762,400 annually on entertainment and retail sales at Cable/Hayward businesses. TR said its project would create wages for 110 full time employees of $2,310,000 annually with an additional 40 part-time employees adding an additional $440,000 in annual wages.
The original announcement said the project will generate significant sales tax and property tax revenue. It was estimated to be $1,167,625 during the first year. Room tax revenues to the Town of Cable and the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce were projected at $270,566, Sales tax revenues were projected to be $867,625 and the property tax revenue $300,000. Of the total property tax, the amount estimated to support local schools would be $78,000 based on current millage, the company said.
"New locations for a new more exciting year-round project have been identified and is in final discussions for the new projects expected to close by end of this year," TR said.
An announcement within the next 60 days outlining TR’s new projects will be made. TR said it is prevented from discussing any further details by agreements with the current landowners and financial partners.