On April 26th the City of Proctor Planning & Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing to consider the application of a conditional use permit for two commercially-zoned lots located on Waterview Drive in Proctor. If approved, a miniature golf course with a small retail space and a café will be constructed.
Business partners Luke Lindstrom and Kim Sorensen have signed a purchase agreement with Gary and Jeff Gilbert of JLG Enterprises of Hermantown, LLP to purchase two, one-acre parcels on Waterview Drive. (Parcel numbers 185-0236-00040 and 185-0236-00050.)
The pair have created and submitted a business plan signifying their intent to construct an outdoor miniature golf course, along with a clubhouse café. A small retail space would also be included. The proposed business would be named Rogue Eagle Mini Golf, with a mascot of “Bogey the Eagle.”
“Our business plan revolves around bringing some fun to Proctor, along with tax revenue,” Lindstrom, a lifelong Proctor resident, and 2013 graduate of Proctor High School, said during the hearing.
“We think it would be a complement to Spirit Mountain,” Sorensen added. “We need something like this. I’ve wanted to do this for 20 years. It could be used by groups like scouts and church groups, and from age 4 to age 90.”
Sorensen and Lindstrom plan to partner with Harris Mini Golf of Wildwood, New Jersey for the design and construction of the facility. Lindstrom noted that Harris “likes to use the existing topography,” when constructing new miniature golf courses.
It is being proposed that the entrance to the business would be accessed via Boundary Avenue. In phase one of construction, a mini-golf course, along with the clubhouse café and a parking lot, would be constructed, with the possibility of another course being added later.
Public input was taken during the hearing, and reactions were mixed. Dale Nyman, a resident at 37 Waterview Drive, called in to voice his concerns about parking for the business; extra noise, traffic and lighting; the loss of wildlife; and a decrease in his property’s value. Heidi Johnson, a former employee at Spirit Mountain Villas, stood up in person at the hearing to share that during her tenure at Spirit Mountain Villas, a number of patrons had requested a recreational facility similar to what Lindstrom and Sorensen are proposing.
The City of Proctor Planning & Zoning Commission approved this conditional use permit at the April 26th meeting, with the caveat that further issues related to parking, lighting, business hours and the placement of a dumpster at the business be formalized. The issue will next be brought before the Proctor City Council, at a meeting on Monday, May 3rd.