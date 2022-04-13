Beginning Mon., April 18, a portion of Superior St. will be closed to vehicular traffic due to construction.
Superior St. from the west side of 4th Ave. E. to the Pickwick restaurant's east parking lot entrance will be closed to traffic. The Fitger's parking ramp and Pickwick parking lot will remain accessible from the driveway on the east side of Pickwick's.
The first closure will be in place for approximately two weeks to facilitate the installation of a new Minnesota Power duct bank crossing Superior St. east of the Fitger's ramp entrance and west of the Pickwick's Restaurant Parking lot entrance.
Upon completion of the duct bank work, the east limits of the closure will move to the west side of the Fitger's parking ramp entrance. This closure will remain in place until the 4th Ave. E. intersection reconstruction is complete.
It is anticipated that all work at the 4th Ave. E. intersection of Superior St. will be completed by June 6, ahead of Grandma's Marathon.