Portion of roof collapses at Miller Hill Mall; no injuries

A part of the Miller Hill Mall roof collapsed at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a city official.
A count of people who were in the mall when the collapse occurred suggests nobody was injured, Kelli Latuska, City of Duluth public information officer, said at the scene.
The collapse occurred near the Applebee's restaurant, where a large number of emergency responders had gathered about an hour later. A gas line that ran on the roof had ruptured, Latuska said, but was quickly shut off.
Authorities had not yet held a news conference when BusinessNorth visited the scene, so information was limited. But the mall was closed at the time, which was approximately 9 a.m.
Photos posted on Facebook by B105 Radio in Duluth showed an open roof near the Caribou Coffee store, which is in the same general location.
Essentia Health has several facilities within the mall, reported Minnesota Public Radio. It said they were not directly affected by the roof collapse, but would be closed Tuesday along with the rest of the mall.
Essentia issued a statement saying the situation has "prompted evacuations and cancelations of appointments for Essentia Health staff and patients."
"While the snow-related collapse was not directly over any Essentia property, the Essentia Health-Miller Hill Pharmacy, Center for Personal Fitness, Therapy and Performance Center, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center and the Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth) are all closed for the remainder of today. Decisions about the timing of reopening will be made in conjunction with mall leadership."
All of affected patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments, Essentia said.