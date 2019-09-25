Porter named Holiday Inn & Suites Duluth downtown GM

Brandon Porter, a veteran of 15 years in the hospitality field and part of the Holiday Inn & Suites Duluth Downtown leadership team for the past eight years, has been named the hotel’s new general manager. He succeeds longtime GM Gerry Goldfarb, who moved to the Twin Cities to be with his family.
Mark Emmel, president and chief operating officer of Duluth-based Lion Hotel Group, which owns and operates the Superior Street property, said Porter’s diversity of experience makes him the perfect choice to lead the hotel.
“The Holiday Inn & Suites Duluth Downtown is more than a hotel, it’s also a conference and banquet center, and home to the Lyric Kitchen – Bar and The Greenery Café and Bakery,” said Emmel. “Managing all these entities requires a broad set of skills, and Brandon has them all.”
Porter joined Lion Hotel Group in 2011 as a manager in the former Porter’s Restaurant, then proceeded to work in increasingly responsible roles as Banquet manager and food and beverage manager. He was promoted to director of operations in 2015, where he played a key role in developing the Lyric restaurant concept and also expanded his experience in the guest service, accounting and rooms areas.
“I’m honored that Lion Hotel Group has placed its confidence in me to lead its downtown hotel operations,” said Porter, a native of Cameron, Wis. “We have an excellent team that’s committed to providing the very best in customer service, and we’re looking forward to even greater things.”
Earlier in his career, Porter worked at the Country Inn in Rice Lake, Wis., and at Northwoods Brewpub and Grill in Eau Claire, where he was assistant general manager. In addition to his work with Lion Hotel Group, Porter has been captain of the Solway Volunteer Fire Department since 2017.
Lion Hotel Group is a division of Labovitz Enterprises, which owns and operates the Holiday Inn & Suites Duluth Downtown; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hermantown; Element by Westin in Minneapolis; Home2 Suites by Hilton in Bloomington, Minn.; Holiday Inn in Bozeman, Mont., and Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast, Fla.