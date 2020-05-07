The Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. announced the Port of Duluth-Superior received the Pacesetter Award for international cargo tonnage increases during the 2019 shipping season. It was the second consecutive year the port has received Pacesetter honors.
Four of Duluth-Superior’s six cargo categories posted season-over-season tonnage increases in 2019. General cargo, comprised of project cargoes, breakbulk and heavy-lift industrial pieces, led the way with a tenfold tonnage increase. Wind energy cargo arrivals paced the surge, with Duluth Cargo Connect setting a single-season record 306,000 freight tons of wind energy components to the Clure Public Marine Terminal.
Grain, the port’s top export, also moved briskly in 2019. Paced by wheat shipments, grain tonnage posted a 20 percent increase over 2018 and a 12 percent improvement on the five-season average.
In total, the Port of Duluth-Superior registered a 16 percent season-over-season increase in international tonnage shipped. Eighty-five overseas vessels visited during the 2019 shipping season, the most since 2010.
“On behalf of everyone in the Port of Duluth-Superior, we’re pleased to accept this award, and especially excited about earning it in consecutive years, which reflects a sustained level of achievement, as the criterion is a season-over-season increase,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “It’s a collaborative effort that makes the Port of Duluth-Superior a thriving world port and we appreciate all of the numerous partners who play a role in that effort. Especially during this time of great disruption and uncertainty, I want to draw attention to the important role of the working men and women throughout our port. These essential workers continue to ensure supply chain continuity every day. They are truly the Port of Duluth-Superior’s backbone.”
The Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation established the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award in 1992 to recognize achievements of U.S. ports whose efforts resulted in increasing international tonnage shipped through the Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison to the previous shipping season. Since the award’s inception, no port has earned more Pacesetter Awards than the Port of Duluth-Superior (17).
In addition to the Port of Duluth-Superior, the ports hoisting Pacesetter honors during the 2019 season included the Illinois International Port District, the Port of Green Bay (Wisconsin), the Port of Monroe (Michigan) and the Port of Oswego (New York).
“Congratulations to the five Great Lakes ports being recognized as Pacesetter Award recipients for their achievements during the 2019 Seaway navigation season,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.. “The dedicated teams of professionals at our ports work hard to move increasing amounts of cargo safely and efficiently.”