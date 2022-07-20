PolyMet Mining Corp. announced Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Teck American Inc., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited, to form a 50:50 joint venture that will place their respective NorthMet and Mesaba resources containing high-demand copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals under single management. These resources consist of measured and indicated resources of 795 million tons and 1,740 million tons for NorthMet and Mesaba, respectively, and further Inferred resources of 458 million tons and 1,612 million tons, respectively.
PolyMet and Teck will become equal owners in PolyMet Mining, Inc., which will be renamed NewRange Copper Nickel LLC.
PolyMet Mining Corp. will offer investors direct access to the NewRange Copper Nickel JV as PolyMet will remain a publicly traded company, dually listed on the TSX and NYSE American.
“This extraordinary venture links the expertise, experience and financial resources of PolyMet, Teck and Glencore to develop the NorthMet mine when the remaining permit proceedings are complete, and study the mine development options for Mesaba,” said Jon Cherry, PolyMet chairman, president and CEO, in an official statement. Following closing of the transaction, Glencore will retain its majority equity interest in PolyMet.
“With both projects representing approximately half of the known resources of Minnesota’s Duluth Complex under NewRange Copper Nickel, Minnesota emerges as a global leader and major force in developing strategic minerals to feed the North American supply chain for clean energy technologies, electric mobility and modern societal use,” Cherry said. “The total assets of the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits make thisone of the largest clean-energy mineral resources in the U.S. and globally.”
PolyMet successfully navigated the NorthMet Project through the comprehensive federal and state environmental review process and federal land exchange – a process that involved considerable public involvement and tribal consultation. NorthMet earned nearly two dozen state and federal permits necessary to build and operate the 32,000 tons-per-day (29,000 tonnes) mine and processing facility. Three permits are pending final resolution to achieve project approval.
Teck’s Mesaba Project is progressing baseline environmental studies, resource definition and mineral processing studies. Further studies and community and tribal consultation will be required to fully define long-term development potential.
“This joint venture will benefit all our shareholders; it provides access to large, polymetallic resources and creates the opportunity to evaluate development and operational synergies, which could be significant, for theNorthMet and Mesaba resources,” Cherry said. “The successful completion of this transaction is expected to more than double the resources attributable to PolyMet shareholders. It also introduces a new member to the NorthMet Project with a strong balance sheet, an exceptional record of community involvement and sustainable mining practices, and world-class technical and mining capabilities.”
Glencore has committed to funding PolyMet’s respective portion of the initial work program and certain other costs and expenses in an amount of up to $105 million. It is anticipated that upon closing, PolyMet will undertake a rights offering fully backstopped by Glencore. Further details on Glencore’s holdings in PolyMet are set out below.
The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals.