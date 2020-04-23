Poly Met Mining has filed a petition for review to the Minnesota Supreme Court seeking to overturn a March 23 Court of Appeals ruling that remanded the company’s air permit to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
In a news release, PolyMet said it is seeking Supreme Court review to clarify when a court of appeals can require an agency to make additional findings and whether it can presume without evidence that an agency will not enforce its permits.
"The Court of Appeals’ decision creates regulatory uncertainty that could have far-reaching, negative implications for businesses seeking permits in the state," said Jon Cherry, president and CEO.
This is the second petition the company has made to the Supreme Court to review a Minnesota Court of Appeals’ decision. The Supreme Court on March 25 granted petitions for review from both PolyMet and the Department of Natural Resources’ on a ruling from the lower court remanding the permit to mine and dam safety permits to the DNR.
“Jobs for Minnesotans strongly supports the PolyMet petition and believes the Minnesota Supreme Court should review last month’s ruling given its broad implications. We support PolyMet providing any information deemed necessary, but are increasingly concerned about the threat this ruling poses to Minnesota’s competitiveness, especially as we look toward economic recovery in the coming months and years,” the pro-business group said in a prepared statement. “We are confident this project should move forward, upholding more than 15 years of thorough environmental review by state and federal agencies. The metals that will be safely and responsibly mined by PolyMet are critical not only to an expanding green economy, but also to the infrastructure we have in place for reliable power and broadband communications networks that provide many Minnesotans with the capability to connect and work from home in today’s circumstances.”
Cherry said the company remains determined and confident that it will advance its copper-nickel-precious metal mine on the Iron Range, creating more than 1,000 direct and spinoff jobs and approximately two million hours of construction labor.
"It’s one way Minnesota can meaningfully contribute to climate change solutions by furnishing the copper, nickel, cobalt and other metals that are so critical to the manufacture of renewable energy technologies such as solar arrays and wind turbines, and electric vehicles," he said.