Poly Met Mining, Inc.said the Minnesota State Supreme Court has declined to hear a petition for review by environmental groups to a lower court decision regarding the state’s nonferrous mining rules.
Environmental groups had petitioned the high court for review of a unanimous August 5, state Court of Appeals decision that upheld nonferrous mining rules administered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“The state has some of the strictest environmental regulations in the country, and we’ve proven that we can meet those standards,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO, in a news release. “We are very pleased with this outcome.”
The Court of Appeals ruling covered an appeal filed in late 2018 seeking a declaration that the MDNR’s nonferrous mining rules are invalid. The Court of Appeals ruling and subsequent denial for review by the state Supreme Court means the decision stands.
Groups filing the petition were The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, Duluth for Clean Water, Friends of the Cloquet Valley State Forest, Save Lake Superior Association, Save our Sky Blue Waters, and Center for Biological Diversity.