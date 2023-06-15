The board of directors of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) re-elected Jon Cherry its chairman following the annual general meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia. They also re-appointed Al Hodnik as lead independent director.
Some 90.75% of the eligible shares were represented and all motions put forward by the company were approved.
The number of directors of the company was fixed at seven and the following persons were elected as directors of the company until the next annual general meeting: Cherry, Hodnik, John Burton, Dr. David Dreisinger, David J. Fermo, Stephen Rowland and Matthew Rowlinson.
Following the meeting, Cherry gave a presentation on developments of the past year and goals for the future. Key achievements include:
Successful completion of the joint venture involving PolyMet and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") on Feb. 14, 2023. Under the joint venture, named NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits containing high-demand copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals (PGM) are under single management with PolyMet and Teck each holding a 50% interest. The partners pledged $170 million toward a NewRange work program; and
Successful completion of a rights offering of common shares in early April, raising approximately $195 million in gross proceeds, which funded PolyMet's share of the NewRange $170 million work program, repaid all of PolyMet's convertible debt owed to Glencore AG and costs related to the rights offering. The rights offering was fully backstopped by Glencore, which now holds approximately 82% of Polymet shares.
On June 6, the U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers revoked the Clean Water Act section 404 permit for the NorthMet Project, concluding that it could not ensure it would meet water quality standards within the boundaries of the Fond du Lac Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation located more than 110 miles downstream. The decision does not align with the one made by the Corps in March 2019 when it originally issued the permit, which was based on thorough baseline assessment and scientific analysis. In fact, the science clearly shows that, through a combination of remediation and water treatment, the project will substantially reduce mercury and sulfate from the watershed. This is because it will clean up the legacy iron ore processing site being repurposed for the project. Furthermore, the State of Minnesota also concluded after a decade of environmental review and permitting that the project does not affect water quality before reaching the reservation.
This is not the first challenge it has had to overcome.
In a news release, the company said, "Be assured that PolyMet and the NewRange team are committed to working through the process to complete this important project. The team is weighing its options and will take an appropriate pathway that leads to reissuance of the permit in the most sensible timeframe. You can expect to hear more about this in the coming weeks."
"NewRange remains a premier opportunity for an environmentally conscious, domestic source of critical mineral production," said Cherry. "We remain committed to supporting its development, linking the expertise, experience and financial resources of PolyMet, Teck and Glencore, bringing the best that these companies have to offer to develop Minnesota's rich mineral resources."