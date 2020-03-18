PolyMet has entered into a debt agreement to obtain up to $30 million with Glencore AG, PolyMet's majority stockholder.
The debentures will be issued in four tranches throughout the calendar year in 2020, all of which are due March 31, 2023 when $100 million of project financing is obtained. Interest will accrue on the debentures at 4 percent yearly on the balance drawn.
Funds will primarily be dedicated toward on-going litigation associated with permits for the NorthMet project, to continue engineering and to meet general administrative obligations.
The principal amount of the first tranche is convertible into common shares of the company at a price of 22 cents per share. The company may issue a maximum of 134,952,767 common shares, which represents 13 percent of current issued and outstanding common shares.
“These funds provide the financial framework to continue to move the NorthMet Project forward while we continue to defend the permits we earned over an exceptionally long and rigorous process led by the state of Minnesota. We appreciate Glencore’s continued commitment to, investment in, and support of the project,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO.