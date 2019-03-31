PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has filed its financial results for the year ended 2018. The corporation, which plans to extract non-ferrous minerals near Hoyt Lakes, highlighted recent events for 2018 and 2019 to-date:
- In March 2019, the company received the federal record of decision and wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the last key permit or approval needed to construct and operate the NorthMet Project.
- In March 2019, the company and Glencore AG agreed to extend the term of the outstanding debentures to provide the company time to prepare for and complete a rights offering by June 30, 2019, fully backstopped by Glencore, to raise sufficient funds to repay all outstanding debt.
- In December 2018, the company received all Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permits for NorthMet for which the company had applied, including air and water permits.
- In November 2018, the company received all Minnesota Department of Natural Resources permits for NorthMet for which the PolyMet had applied, including the permit to mine, dam safety and water appropriations permits.
- In June 2018, the company and U.S. Forest Service completed the federal land exchange giving PolyMet title and control over both surface and mineral rights in and around the NorthMet ore body.
- In March 2018, the company issued an updated technical report incorporating process improvements, project improvements and environmental controls described in the Final Environmental Impact Statement and draft permits. The update also included detailed capital costs, operating costs, and economic valuations for the mine plan being permitted, as well as a discussion of potential future opportunities.
Its goals and objectives for the next 12 monthsinclude:
- Maintain political, social and regulatory support for the project;
- Complete its project optimization plan;
- Complete its project implementation plan;
- Strengthen its balance sheet through restructuring or repaying outstanding debt; and
- Execute construction finance, subject to typical conditions precedent.
PolyMet’s loss for the 12 months ended December 31 was $15.0 million compared with $10.1 million for the prior year period. Excluding non-cash compensation, general and administrative expenses for the 12 months were $3 million compared with $4.8 million for the prior year period.
PolyMet invested $3 million cash into its NorthMet Project during the 12 months ended December 31 compared with $21.7 million in the prior year period. The current year includes $21.1 million in wetland credit purchases and $10.0 million to fund the environmental rehabilitation trust required under the Permit to Mine.