Three opponents of the proposed PolyMet mine have appealed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) decision to reissue the company's air pollution permit.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness and the Sierra Club said MPCA reissued the permit without investigating evidence showing that the mining company intends to operate a much larger operation than allowed under the issued permit.
As evidence, PolyMet opponents say the company has provided technical data in Canada that suggests the mine will be much larger than they outline in their Minnesota permits. PolyMet officials have said they would have to obtain new permits before they could expand a mine beyond its original permitted size.
“Yet again, the MPCA has failed to look at whether PolyMet is making promises it does not intend to keep,” said JT Haines, director of MCEA’s Northeastern Minnesota program. “Just like the rejected Pebble Mine in Alaska, PolyMet has been telling the MPCA one thing while signaling to investors that its true plan is to expand operations beyond permitted levels. Rather than continue to defend a permit that doesn't require the use of best available technology, MPCA should actually investigate PolyMet’s real plans.”
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has remanded the permit back to the MPCA twice for failing to address PolyMet’s expansion plans.
"As we have steadfastly maintained, the facts and science prove the project will meet air quality standards. That has never been in doubt," Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO, said last month. "This important permit moves us one big step closer to constructing NorthMet, a project that will provide numerous economic benefits to northeast Minnesota along with a U.S.-based supply of metals crucial for the transition to a greener economy," he said.