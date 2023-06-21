The Minnesota Supreme Court on June 21 issued a decision that reinstates Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy’s (MCA) appeal of the PolyMet air pollution permit.
PolyMet had sought to dismiss MCEA’s appeal on procedural grounds. This decision sends the
air permit appeal back to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which will now decide the merits.
In a news release, MCEA said this is another legal defeat for the PolyMet proposal. On June 6, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied PolyMet a key federal wetlands permit. In January 2022, the Court of
Appeals reversed PolyMet’s water permit, sending it back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). In April 2021, the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed PolyMet’s Permit to Mine, sending it back to the Department of Natural Resources for a contested case hearing on PolyMet’s tailings basin closure scheme, and to add a permit “term.” PolyMet has also been unable to stop litigation seeking to overturn the U.S. Forest Service’s action allowing PolyMet to
build an open pit mine on Superior National Forest land.
“PolyMet has, yet again, failed to limit Minnesota’s review of its flawed proposal -- this time on narrow procedural grounds," said JT Haines, Northeast Minnesota program director at MCEA. "We applaud this decision from the Supreme Court and look forward to a full review at the Court of Appeals."
The air permit appeal will now return to the Court of Appeals, which will examine if the MPCA
properly investigated evidence that PolyMet is planning an expansion.