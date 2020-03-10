PolyMet has awarded its annual Mining for Excellence scholarships to three Minnesota high school seniors who demonstrate strong potential in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Abigail Smith of Cloquet High School was awarded a $5,000 Mining for Excellence scholarship. She plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Fascinated with the machinery used in mines near her home since she was young, Smith has participated on her school’s math team and in science fairs, and has presented at six international engineering fairs around the United States. She looks forward to using her STEM education to “make the world a little better.”
Amber Zierden of Hermantown High School was awarded a $3,000 Mining for
Excellence scholarship. She aims to major in mechanical engineering and use her STEM education to tackle concerns from water scarcity to climate change, world hunger, deforestation and other challenges. Zierden has been a leader in Math League, Mathcounts and robotics, and has a passion for building things herself, such as wake board jumps.
Sophia Norha of Virginia High School was awarded a $2,000 Mining for Excellence scholarship. She plans to pursue a career in engineering, which will balance her passion for science and math. A leader in Science Bowl, Math League, Camp Invention and other STEM-related activities, Norha also works with Upward Bound and in her school’s information technology (IT) office. She’s the IT go-to for many teachers and staff members.
Jon Cherry, PolyMet president and CEO, said the company received 71 applications from outstanding students statewide.
“We are continually impressed with the high caliber of applicants, and we are proud to support young people who plan to make STEM their life’s work, including those who may pursue careers in mining. Abigail, Amber, Sophia and so many other Minnesota students are motivated, smart and full of incredible potential. We look forward to how these young women and their classmates will contribute to business and industry. Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients.”
With this year’s awards PolyMet has now provided $50,000 in scholarships to 14 Minnesota high school students. The Mining for Excellence scholarship winners were recognized during intermission at the Minnesota State High School Boy’s Hockey Tournament on March 6 in St. Paul.