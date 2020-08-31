Politicians ramp up fight to ensure quick voting by mail

Concern about whether the United States Postal Service can adequately handle general election ballots was raised Monday by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.
Citing complaints from constituents, Klobuchar contended mail delivery has slowed since President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy postmaster general in June. DeJoy, she said, eliminated some mail sorting machines and made changes to an overtime rule, harming service.
The senator also said USPS removed some blue mail collection boxes. That claim also has circulated on social media, although some photos of the boxes were found to be several years old.
"There have been changes made in Duluth as well," she said.
Klobuchar also lobbied for Senate passage of the Hero's Act, which has already been approved by the House of Representatives, saying it would provide state and local government much-needed financial help.
Larson said the issue of timely mail delivery is not political.
"We are deeply concerned as an organization," the mayor said, suggesting all registered voters should be able cast a ballot by mail during the COVID pandemic.
"We are also ready for that bill to move forward," she said, referring to the Hero's Act.
Klobuchar blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the delay. McConnell has said the act won't be considered until Democrats remove high-cost pork-barrel projects from the legislation.
Among other non-germane items, the Hero's Act includes: