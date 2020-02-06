DULUTH - Plato's Closet, a shop that specializes in buying and selling gently-used clothing and accessories for teens and 20-somethings, has announced it will move this month.
The store is currently located in the Burning Tree Plaza. Its new location will be in front of the Miller Hill Mall, 1702 Miller Trunk Highway. The move will expand the store's footprint from 1,900 to 3,400 square feet. Store executives say the progress on their move will be updated through social media, such as Facebook and Instagram.
With corporate headquarters in Minneapolis, the brand opened in Duluth in 2000. There are 12 store locations in Minnesota.