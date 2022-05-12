Phase II of St. Luke's Health Forward Initiative will add two floors to Building A

Phase II of St. Luke's Health Forward Initiative, set to begin in early 2023, will significantly redevelop Building A by adding two floors of inpatient units to be built on top of Building A. Each floor will feature 28 beds. One floor will be an Intensive Care Unit and the other a Cardiac Care Unit.
Phase II also calls for all inpatient units in St. Luke’s Hospital to be remodeled, and all inpatient rooms to become private.
A remodeling of St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp will add nearly 200 parking spaces.
Tentative plans call for Phase II to begin in early 2023, with completion in 2024.
Building A opened in 2012, in Phase I of the Health Forward Initiative. Phase I also saw the five-floor medical office building with a top floor full of specialty clinics. Four additional floors are intended for future development. In 2015 the Surgical & Procedural Care expanded to the third floor. In 2020, the Emergency Department moved to the second floor, and Cardiac Cath Labs, diagnostics and rehab gym moved to the first floor.