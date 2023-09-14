A temporary industrial-grade ice chiller will be rented to freeze an ice sheet at the DECC Arena this winter to ensure practices, games and already-scheduled competitions can be held, Mayor Emily Larson and DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman said Wednesday.
This spring, the DECC Arena’s ice plant was shuttered. The decision came after a safety assessment advised the ice plant be retired for safety reasons. The equipment was installed in 1966 and is well beyond its mechanical lifespan, DECC officials said.
Subject to Duluth City Council approval, the city and DECC will enter into an agreement through which $200,000 in previous tourism tax recipients will be spent to rent the chiller from Crane Co. In a news release, city officials said the allocation is allowed under existing tax guidelines.
“Ice sheets are in high demand across Duluth,” Mayor Emily Larson said at a press conference. They are used for both hockey and figure skating. “It’s clear that maintaining the DECC’s ice sheet is critical not only to the families that love these sports, but also our local economy. The DECC Arena is part of the network of rinks in Duluth that support tournaments and competitions, which drive the economic impact through hotels, restaurants, retail, and related spending. The DECC has always been an incredible partner with the city and with the community. Supporting a temporary ice chiller here is an easy decision and truly a win-win-win for the city, the DECC, and most importantly the community.”
"This is a good example of collaboration to ensure that families in the region are able to continue the activities that they're passionate about. We are pleased and want to thank the City of Duluth, City Council, and Mayor Larson for making this temporary ice possible in DECC Arena," said Hartman.
“Obviously this is a huge deal for thousands of hockey players and figure skaters, coaches, volunteers and family members because it means we get to host so many more events in our wonderful city,” said Bob Nygaard, executive director of the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association. “Our hotel and restaurant partners are also extremely excited to see our nearly six-decade relationship with the DECC Arena continue, knowing the economic boost we provide to them and the rest of the Duluth community during the dark days of winter. Not having the DECC available would have meant a drastic reduction in the number of teams we could allow to play in our tournaments and that would have meant a drastic reduction in tourism revenue for Duluth. It’s that simple.”
A study conducted by The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Labovitz School estimated that the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association’s (DAHA) youth hockey operations provide approximately $10.3 million in local economic impact annually when adjusting for inflation. The two dozen tournaments and swing games with out-of-area teams account for about $5 million of that spending through the local economy. In addition to all of the practices held at the DECC last season, approximately 95 youth hockey games were held at the DECC. Thet involved about 70 out-of-town teams or about 37% of the total participating teams. Similarly, the Duluth Figure Skating Club annually hosts the second-largest figure skating competition in the country. Thirteen indoor hockey tournaments and all indoor figure skating competitions are three-day events that require multiple nights of hotel stays and tourism. The infusion of these dollars comes in the dead of winter when tourism would typically be a much lower proportion of the economy.
The Arena ice plant does not affect AMSOIL Arena or the Duluth Curling Club, which are serviced by different DECC ice plants.