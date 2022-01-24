The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed nearly all aspects of the water discharge permit for the NorthMet Project, overruling six of the seven challenges to the permit made by mining opponents, according to PolyMet Mining, Inc., which proposes to extract nonferrous minerals near Hoyt Lakes.
Project opponents, however, said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) did not evaluate whether polluted groundwater from the proposed mine would pollute streams and rivers downstream in the Lake Superior watershed.
PolyMet said the Court of Appeals endorsed the district court's factual findings regarding the MPCA's and the Environmental Protection Agency's interactions during the permitting process; agreed with MPCA's application of state law governing groundwater discharges; upheld the agency's conclusion that PolyMet's project has no reasonable potential to violate water quality standards; agreed with MPCA's finding that PolyMet's project will not violate the Fond du Lac Band's water quality standards; and affirmed the agency's denial of mining opponents' requests for a contested case hearing, the company said in a news release.
In its decision, the panel concluded that the MPCA should still consider whether "any discharges to groundwater will be the functional equivalent of a discharge to navigable waters, and thus, whether the Clean Water Act applies to those discharges," the company said. The court remanded the permit to the MPCA to conduct this analysis, which the U.S. Supreme Court established in County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, a new precedent set more than a year after PolyMet's permit was issued.
"We are pleased that we have prevailed on the majority of the issues and the court has narrowed the case to just this single issue regarding Maui, where considerable scientific data already exists," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "MPCA has already determined there is not a permittable discharge to groundwater and we are optimistic the agency will reach the same conclusion from the Maui test. This will mean a little more process, but it gives us a clear roadmap to the reactivation of this permit," he said.
One of the plaintiffs interpreted the decision differently.
"Once again the courts have rejected a PolyMet permit. The agency obviously has more work to do to protect Minnesota's waters and communities from the serious risks of sulfide mining," said Kathryn Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA). “It’s time for Governor Walz to move on from PolyMet’s failed proposal and create a better and safer job creation plan for Northeastern Minnesota.”
Opponents have scheduled a protest at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the state capitol to deliver a petition to Gov. Tim Walz that calls on him to move on from the PolyMet proposal. More than 5,000 Minnesota residents have signed the petition, which is less than 1 percent of the state's population.
“PolyMet has been trying to greenwash its toxic mine plan. We reject PolyMet’s argument that we need to destroy the environment in order to save the environment. Today’s decision is further evidence that our laws are not designed to protect our communities or our water from the dangers of copper-sulfide mining. We need to pass the Prove It First law to protect us from this dangerous industry,” says Chris Knopf, Executive Director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.
“This decision confirms that PolyMet can’t ignore its pollution by pumping it into the groundwater,” said Marc Fink, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Allowing perpetual toxic mining pollution in the headwaters of Lake Superior will never make sense. It’s no accident that our state has nearly 3,000 fouled lakes, rivers and streams. Now Minnesota regulators have a chance to fix their decision and stop permitting more pollution.”
The NorthMet mine will supply copper, nickel, cobalt and other metals. Most of the known resources of nickel and cobalt in the U.S. are found in Minnesota according to the U.S. Geological Survey.