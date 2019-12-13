In partnership with the City of Duluth, the Greater Downtown Council has secured free on-street parking in Downtown Duluth through the end of the year.
We are hopeful this will help out our shoppers and businesses, especially during the next 12 days leading up to Christmas, GDC said in a Friday news release..
"Please let your customers know that they don’t have to worry about paying at the meters or kiosks now through Dec. 31. Also, encourage your employees to keep this street parking open for customers, guests and clients," GDC said.
The free on-street parking covers:
- Superior Street from 8th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West
- First Street from 4th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West
- Michigan Street from 4th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West
- All avenues between Michigan and First Street from 3rd Avenue East to 6th Avenue West
All other parking rules still apply.
Canal Park in Duluth has free on-street parking throughout the winter.