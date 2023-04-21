Park Financial Group, Inc. said its wholly owned subsidiary, Park State Bank, was ranked the #1 top performing bank in Minnesota based on its 2022 performance by S&P Global Market Intelligence in their annual ranking of best-performing
community banks under $3 billion in assets. This is the fifth year Park State Bank has earned top honors
in Minnesota (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022). Park State Bank also ranked #2 on the list of top
performing banks under $3 billion in the United States.
“For the fifth time in six years, we are honored to hold the number one ranking in Minnesota and be
recognized for our overall well-rounded performance and strong balance sheet. This demonstrates the
Park State Bank team is continuously working for our valued clients with exceptional service, high-touch
and community-oriented approach,” said David Saber, chairman, chief executive officer and president
of Park State Bank. “We are very proud of the work we do. This award would not be possible without the
extraordinary hard work and efforts of our entire organization as well as the trust and commitment of our valued clients. We look forward to staying agile and continuing to invest in our communities with the
personal touch we are known for across the state.”
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, 3,782 banks and thrifts with total assets under $3 billion
were eligible. The rankings were launched in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks. Seven metrics were included in the ranking and institutions are ranked on growth, efficiency and returns
with a premium put on the strength and risk profile of the balance sheet, Park State Bank said.