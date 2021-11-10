P&R Properties broke ground Tuesday to start construction on its newest development located at 2600 Bardon Ave. in Superior. The new apartment complex, located just east of the Mariner Business Center, is slated for completion in spring 2023.
It will include 120-units with studio, alcove, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom floor plans. The building will also have a central amenity area for residents. Most of the apartment layouts will have private open-air decks and spacious layouts.
"This had been an empty lot. Now you're turning it into homes. The city looks better because of it," Mayor Jim Paine said at the event.
“We are so happy to be building in Superior again," said Megan Holsclaw, operations manager for P&R Companies, in an official statement from the company. “The community is so welcoming and appreciative of the new housing options provided by P&R Properties.”
Other P&R Properties in Superior include apartment complexes 320 North, Onyx and Village of Superior. The company recently opened Aery in Hermantown. Lincoln Park Flats in Duluth is under construction and scheduled to open in June 2022.
P&R also is working on a 260-unit development in Eau Claire and is assessing opportunities in other communities, said Dante Tomassoni, Vice President of development and legal counsel for the firm. Other projects might include one on Duluth's waterfront.
For additional information about the Bardon Avenue project, please contact Megan Holsclaw, Property Manager at (218) 481-7322 or visitwww.prproperties.org.