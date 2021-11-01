P&R Company's Aery opens in Hermantown

P&R Company's Aery, the 147-unit apartment home complex located on the corner of Ugstad Road and Highway 53 in Hermantown, is now open.
The luxury apartment complex is within walking distance of Hermantown schools and the Essentia YMCA Wellness Center. It offers studios, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans with modern kitchens, energy efficient stainless-steel appliances, carpeted bedrooms, high speed internet access and private outdoor balconies. A state-of-the-art fitness center, virtual fitness room, pet spa, conference room and multiple community areas and outdoor fire pits and gourmet grilling stations are also available for tenants. Indoor heated parking and storage is available to rent.