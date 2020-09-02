P&R Companies breaks ground on new development in Hermantown

Construction has begun on the development located at the corner of Ugstad Road and U.S. 53
The construction of P&R Companies newest development is under way. The site of former Gallaghers Apartments on the corner of Highway 53 and Ugstad Road will house 148 residential units including one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as a handful of studio apartments.
The new development will offer residents luxury living spaces, premium amenities and ultra-convenient access to the Highway 53 corridor. The site is located one mile from Hermantown schools. Each of the layouts features designer-inspired styles that boast private open-air decks, P&R said in a news release.
Amenities will include social areas, such as an entertaining suite, fitness center, virtual fitness room, outdoor deck with gourmet grilling stations and other inviting areas. Other lifestyle amenities are a business center, dog wash station, indoor bike storage, as well as heated garage parking and storage options.
“We are shifting to our first development outside of Superior. To have it be in my backyard in Hermantown is special,” said Pete Pavlovich, co-owner of P&R Companies and longtime Hermantown resident.
The development will offer residents luxury living spaces, premium amenities, and ultra-convenient access to the Highway 53 corridor. Within walking distance of the Hermantown schools and Essentia Wellness Center and a couple miles from the industries located near the Duluth Airport.
“It is important to us to be able to provide homes and jobs in the areas in which we live. Having those two aspects really impacts the local community long-term,” said Ryan Nelson of Hermantown, co-owner of P&R Companies.
P&R Properties Twin Ports, LLC, is a property management company located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of western Duluth.