Orthopaedic Associates expansion includes program for students interested in healthcare careers

Kraus-Anderson Duluth has completed a $2 million 7,500-square-foot remodel of Orthopaedic Associates located at 1405 Progress Parkway in Virginia.
Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc. and built within the Rock Ridge District’s administration building, the 7,500-square-foot expansion will feature an orthopaedic medical clinic, x-ray suite and physical therapy gym.
“This is a unique and exciting partnership between Rock Ridge and Orthopaedic Associates to provide career academy learning opportunities.,” said District Superintendent Noel Schmidt. “The CTE program will offer educational programming, workshops and job shadowing that will give students a chance to explore healthcare careers, of which there are plenty in the area.”
For more than 50 years, Orthopaedic Associates’ board-certified surgeons have been providing orthopaedic care in the Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin region.